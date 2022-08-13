Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Daiwa Capital Markets to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $196.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.15. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

