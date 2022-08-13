Benchmark Raises CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target to $72.00

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Benchmark to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CEIX. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

CEIX stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $148,970.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,507.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $729,406.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,513.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $148,970.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,507.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,124 shares of company stock worth $1,392,478 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

