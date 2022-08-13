Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $100,035.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Linda Kay Zecher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,925 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $100,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -61.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41.

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

