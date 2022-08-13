Insider Buying: Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) EVP Acquires $101,282.50 in Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) EVP Scott Obermeier bought 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,282.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,880.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $16.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,431,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after purchasing an additional 206,379 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 750,621 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

