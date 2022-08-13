Insider Buying: Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,539 shares in the company, valued at $575,162.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Bread Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $106.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.10.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.46 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BFH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
About Bread Financial
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
