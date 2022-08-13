CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNP. Barclays dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.83.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,990 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after buying an additional 4,296,140 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

