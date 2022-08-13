Insider Buying: Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Insider Acquires $95,505.60 in Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $95,505.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,895.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kyle Steven Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,377 shares of Trinity Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,979.60.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Trinity Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $9,121,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,693,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 668,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 89,771 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 75,498 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 606,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 66,852 shares during the period. 28.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

