Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Sells $92,253.64 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $92,253.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,542,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andersons Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $39.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.95%.

ANDE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth about $1,270,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth about $2,682,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.