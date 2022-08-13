Robert W. Baird Downgrades Traeger (NYSE:COOK) to Neutral

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COOK. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.39.

Traeger Price Performance

NYSE:COOK opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Traeger has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Traeger had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $200.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the first quarter worth $15,611,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Traeger by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after buying an additional 1,435,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Traeger by 1,187.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 1,005,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Traeger by 320.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 858,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the first quarter valued at about $5,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

