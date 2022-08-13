Daniel C. Mayer Sells 2,000 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $54.24 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,706,000 after acquiring an additional 232,417 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

