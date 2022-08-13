NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Buys $109,136.25 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,454.72 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,231.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,513.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $82.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,577.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NVR by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NVR by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,649,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

