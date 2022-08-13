Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CFO Sells $106,853.73 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $106,853.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,194.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 8.1 %
NASDAQ AEHR opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $478.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.67. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 18.59%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.
Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.
