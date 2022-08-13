Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CFO Sells $106,853.73 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $106,853.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,194.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $478.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.67. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 18.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 236,329 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 48,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

