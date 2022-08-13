Mark F. Albino Sells 888 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) Director Mark F. Albino sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $106,053.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,151,630.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Omega Flex Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $122.22 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.16 and a 1 year high of $161.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.45.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.75 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 40.35%.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 10.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Omega Flex by 10.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,448,000 after acquiring an additional 101,884 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 96.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 297.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period.

Omega Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.