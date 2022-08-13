Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Sells $105,500.00 in Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vector Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.02. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $312.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 386,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150,369 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

