Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 141.9% from the July 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Benchmark Metals Trading Up 3.4 %

BNCHF opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. Benchmark Metals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.94.

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

