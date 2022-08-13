Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 141.9% from the July 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Benchmark Metals Trading Up 3.4 %
BNCHF opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. Benchmark Metals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.94.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
