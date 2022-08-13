Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Update

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Cyclo Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ CYTH opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.30.
Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
