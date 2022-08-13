Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIIIW) Short Interest Update

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Price Performance
Shares of HIIIW stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.11.
