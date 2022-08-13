Short Interest in Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Increases By 142.0%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 142.0% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Genesis Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENN opened at $0.00 on Friday. Genesis Healthcare has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

