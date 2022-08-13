DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 148.9% from the July 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBSDY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DBS Group from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBS Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBS Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $96.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $81.68 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.88.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

DBS Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.0118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.00.

(Get Rating)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.