Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Up 154.6% in July

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,500 shares, a growth of 154.6% from the July 15th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYRWF. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

