Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rises By 142.4%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 142.4% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DSV A/S Price Performance

Shares of DSDVY opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.97.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,450.00 to 1,470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,500.00.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.