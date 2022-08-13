First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 150.7% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average of $83.24. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $93.29.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.