Short Interest in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Increases By 144.4%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLFP opened at $26.59 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.03.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

