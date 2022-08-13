CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

CyberAgent Price Performance

CYGIY opened at $5.27 on Friday. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

