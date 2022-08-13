Analysts Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) PT at $50.25

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,388,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,800,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,388,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,800,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,870,789 shares of company stock worth $185,732,283. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

MP Materials Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after buying an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $22,936,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MP opened at $38.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 20.39, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

