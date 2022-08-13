Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Otter Tail worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.46. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

