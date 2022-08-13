Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Axcelis Technologies worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $1,009,090.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,824,653.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

