Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 767 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

JKHY opened at $208.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

