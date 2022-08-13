Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 43.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Insider Activity

Leidos Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $100.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.09. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.