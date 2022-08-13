Texas Permanent School Fund Takes $1.83 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.20% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $109,841,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 616.7% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,874,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,316 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $50,517,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 35.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,643,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,922,000 after purchasing an additional 434,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 406,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

