Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 72.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $293.59 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.80.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. StockNews.com downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

