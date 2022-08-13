Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,636,000 after purchasing an additional 426,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,584,000 after acquiring an additional 176,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,704,000 after acquiring an additional 188,542 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

