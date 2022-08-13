Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt cut Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $10.72 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

