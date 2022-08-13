Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 4.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZR opened at $51.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

