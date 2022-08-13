Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $30,928,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $27,464,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $131.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.91.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.