Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IDEX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in IDEX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $215.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $240.33.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

