Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 9,075 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of PACCAR worth $17,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $287,028,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after buying an additional 1,270,422 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,033,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 361.2% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 717,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after buying an additional 561,890 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,619,000 after buying an additional 526,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $93.73 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average is $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

