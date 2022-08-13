Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $17,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $299.26 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $308.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.11.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

