Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $16,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 940.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $133.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.44 and a 200 day moving average of $131.70.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $3.05 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.