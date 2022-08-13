Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Insider Activity

Gartner Price Performance

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,244 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $307.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.64. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

