Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,180 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $16,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hess by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Hess by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

HES opened at $113.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day moving average is $105.63.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

