Toronto Dominion Bank Has $16.29 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,120 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $16,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $3,007,227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,044,000 after buying an additional 842,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,623,000 after buying an additional 822,034 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $97,729,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,498,000 after buying an additional 371,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.9 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.20 and a 200-day moving average of $173.41. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

