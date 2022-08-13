Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,056 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Cerner worth $16,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cerner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 4,798.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 113,436 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Cerner by 8.2% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Cerner by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,057,000 after purchasing an additional 112,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Cerner Price Performance

Cerner Profile

CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $95.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

