Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 127 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $16,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $884,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,445,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Align Technology stock opened at $289.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.10 and its 200 day moving average is $354.47. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

