Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.84 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $14,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.89. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

