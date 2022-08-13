Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,161 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $15,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $17,839,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $314.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.60 and a 200 day moving average of $281.11. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

