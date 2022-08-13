Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,958 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 45,935 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $117.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

