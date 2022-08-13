Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $14,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.53.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $196.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

