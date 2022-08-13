Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,746 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $16,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $168.90 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.79.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

