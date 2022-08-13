Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.98 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $14,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ESS stock opened at $297.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.83. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $250.62 and a one year high of $363.36.
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
